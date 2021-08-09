Knicks sign G Dwayne Bacon to deal

Dwyane Bacon layup with Magic

The Knicks have signed G Dwayne Bacon to a deal, SNY's Ian Begley has confirmed.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bacon, a 25-year-old, 6-7 guard who played his college ball at Florida State before being taken No. 40 overall in the 2017 draft, was waived by the Orlando Magic on Sunday after one season with the team.

He played all 72 games in 2020-2021 for the Magic, averaging 10.9 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Before his short stint in Orlando, Bacon spent three seasons in Charlotte with the Hornets.