Knicks sign first-round pick Quentin Grimes to rookie contract

Quentin Grimes point with Houston Cougars

The Knicks announced on Friday afternoon that 2021 first-round pick Quentin Grimes has signed his rookie contract with the team.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Marc Berman of the New York Post reports Grimes is set to make $1.8 million this season.

After entering the 2021 NBA Draft with picks 19 and 21, the Knicks traded back a couple of times before taking Grimes, a University of Houston product, at No. 25.

A third-team All-American selection with the Cougars, Grimes shined at the NBA Scouting Combine, as his pure athleticism saw him jump up on team’s draft boards.

Grimes is part of the Knicks 2021 Summer League roster, and he should see his first action when the Knicks face the Toronto Raptors this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in Las Vegas.