Knicks sign EuroLeague PG Luca Vildoza to four-year deal

Luca Vildoza

The Knicks have signed EuroLeague PG Luca Vildoza to four-year deal, SNY's Ian Begley reported on Wednesday.

Reports came out last week that the Knicks and Vildoza were close to a deal. Now that he is signed, it's unknown if he will be joining the Knicks this season due to the need to clear immigration processes and COVID-19 protocols.

The deal is worth $13.6 million over the four years with the final three years non-guaranteed.

Vildoza had been playing in Spain with Baskonia, where he averaged 10.1 points per game on 41 percent shooting over 25.2 minutes per contest. He was also shooting 38 percent this season.

To make room for Vildoza on the Knicks' roster, Jared Harper's contract has been converted to a two-way deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the Knicks' deal with Vildoza.