Knicks to sign center Norvel Pelle to 10-day contract

The Knicks plan to sign free agent center Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract this weekend, reports SNY's Ian Begley.

SNY was first to report the Knicks' interest in Pelle.

In addition to Pelle, the Knicks had interest in John Henson, per Begley.

Without Mitchell Robinson due to a foot injury, the Knicks had been in need of help at center as they continue to make their push for the playoffs.

Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson have been getting most of the time at center.

Pelle, who was briefly with the Nets earlier this season, played for the Philadelphia 76ers last season after spending time in the G-League and overseas.

In 24 games last season with the Sixers, Pelle averaged 1.3 blocks, 2.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in roughly 9.7 minutes per game.