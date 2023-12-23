Knicks sign center Dmytro Skapintsev to two-way contract

As anticipated after losing Mitchell Robinson to what could possibly be the rest of the season, the Knicks made a move to bolster their center position, signing Dmytro Skapintsev to a two-way contract, SNY’s Ian Begley reports.

Prior to the signing, Skapintsev had been with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League. In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game.

Begley reported earlier in the week that the Ukrainian native had been on New York’s radar recently after the injuries to Robinson and Jericho Sims left the Knicks with few options at center. Skapintsev joins Isaiah Hartenstein and Taj Gibson on the depth chart.

In lieu of the move, the Knicks are waiving Jaylen Martin to make room for the 7-foot-1 big man. New York has G-League rights on Martin.

It’s unclear whether the Knicks plan to make any additional moves for center depth, but they did apply for a Disabled Player Exception (DPE) earlier in the week, per Begley, after Robinson’s injury – initially thought to be 8-10 weeks – could keep him out for the rest of the season.

If they get the DPE, it will be for half of Robinson’s salary, or $7.8 million. The Knicks would then be able to use the exception in a trade, but they are hard-capped at $172.3 million so they are limited financially in salary they can take back in a trade.