Knicks sign Alec Burks to one-year deal

Alec Burks

The New York Knicks signed G/F Alec Burks to a one-year deal worth $6 million, SNY confirms.

The nine-year veteran spent time with both the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers last season, averaging a career-high 15 points per game. His 4.3 boards per game were also the most of his career.

Burks spent his first eight seasons in Utah before seeing time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings in the 2018-19 season.

With the Burks signing, the Knicks now have roughly $34 million to spend this offseason.

