Knicks rookie Kevin Knox's monstrous two-handed dunk sends Ben Simmons flying

New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox is having an up-and-down rookie season, but one thing is for certain: the man can dunk.

Knox put his athleticism on display Wednesday when he posterized Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons with a ferocious two-handed slam late in the first half. And although the dunk only gave him four points on the night, he made it count with the dunk throwing Simmons to the ground and completely out of play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Knicks’ bench exploded with about half the players venturing onto the court. Even Dennis Smith Jr., who was in the game, couldn’t help but run up to flex over the fallen Simmons.

Adding insult to injury, Simmons was called for a foul on the play, although Knox, a 72.4 percent free throw shooter, could not convert the and-one.

🗣 TALK TO 'EM KEV! pic.twitter.com/aONlLEGhvb — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 14, 2019





The return of the DeAndre Jordan face

If something looked oddly familiar about the dunk, that might have to do with the man who assisted Knox, DeAndre Jordan. With a hat tip to Rob Perez for pointing it out on Twitter, Jordan gave a look that was very familiar for any fans of Lob City or memes in general.

Kevin Knox wrecks Ben Simmons and the DeAndre Brandon Knight face returns pic.twitter.com/v5YkOLtnhu — Wobvin Knox (@WorldWideWob) February 14, 2019





Story continues

Yes, that look is almost exactly the same as the look he gave after dunking all over Brandon Knight back in 2013 when he was on the Los Angeles Clippers — in case you didn’t know where the famous GIF came from.

Jordan wasn’t the dunker this time, but the reaction was just the same. Pray for Ben Simmons.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Cowboys QB has odd reason for not giving discount

• Fired ESPN broadcaster: ‘I did nothing wrong’

• Tebow turned down return to professional football

• Forde: How Duke pulled off historic rally vs. Louisville

