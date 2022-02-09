Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau explains playing RJ Barrett in final minute of blowout loss to Nuggets

RJ Barrett contested layup Nuggets blue jersey

Tuesday night’s 132-115 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets was miserable outing for the Knicks, but perhaps the most maddening moment came in the game’s final minute, as RJ Barrett left the game with a left ankle injury.

Tom Thibodeau has built a reputation of playing his starters deep in games, no matter the score, and with the game well out of hand in the final minute, Barrett was still on the floor when the injury occurred with 18.3 seconds and the Nuggets up 130-115.

After contesting a three-point shot by Davon Reed, Barrett began running back up the floor when his left foot landed on Reed’s foot, causing Barrett’s ankle to twist and sending the Duke product to floor. He was helped up and was able to walk gingerly to the Knicks’ locker room.



Thibodeau provided a brief update on Barrett after the game, though he didn’t want to say much because Barrett was still in the process of being examined by the training staff.

“I talked to him for a second, seemed like he was okay,” Thibodeau said. “I don’t want to say anything until they look at him. … He said he twisted it a little bit.”

Thibodeau also explained why he had Barrett in the game at that point.

“We sat most of the fourth, we got it down to 13 and we wanted to see if we could make a run,” said the Knicks head coach.

Barrett scored 18 points on 7-of-19 shooting prior to getting injured, but he did knock down four of his six three-point attempts.

While Barrett didn't speak to reporters afterwards, teammate Julius Randle did address the media, explaining that he always has total trust in Thibodeau's decisions.

"Thibs is our leader and I trust Thibs with everything and I’m just a soldier for him. If he wants me playing 48 minutes, I’ll play 48 minutes," Randle said. "If he wants me playing 20 minutes, I’ll play 20 minutes. I don’t care what it is. He’s who’s in charge and I’m going to do whatever coach asks me, regardless of what anybody thinks.

"I’ll let ya’ll debate (playing starters late in the game). Like I said, the only thing that matters is what’s in our locker room and what we think as players. Like I said, I got Thibs’ back 100 percent. I trust him. And whatever he asks me to do, I’m going to do."

The Knicks will be back on the floor against Golden State on Thursday night, but time will tell if Barrett will be able to suit up.