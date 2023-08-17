Knicks’ RJ Barrett makes big buckets down the stretch in Team Canada's OT win

Nov 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles up court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks forward RJ Barrett continued his strong play in Team Canada’s overtime win over Team Spain, the defending champions, in Thursday afternoon’s exhibition matchup at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Barrett made the first shot of the game, a three, getting the Canadiens out to an early lead. That was just the first of four baskets for him in the quarter, as he finished with eight points on 3-for-3 shooting.

The 23-year-old wouldn’t do much else in the middle quarters, but he truly shined for Canada down the stretch. Barrett added points on a pair of late baskets in the fourth quarter and was rolling going into OT.

He served as the closer for Team Canada, adding six more late points during the overtime session. Barrett made a tough bucket down the stretch and then was able to work his way to the free throw line and drill two late free throws.

Overall, he finished with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, two rebounds, two steals, and an assist in the 85-80 overtime win. Barrett continues to step up when his team needs him the most.

Team Canada has now recorded three straight wins in exhibition play and the Knicks star has played a huge role in all of them.