Knicks' RJ Barrett doesn't hold back about All-Rookie Team snub: 'It bothered me a lot'

Scott Thompson
·4 min read
RJ Barrett from Zoom conference
RJ Barrett from Zoom conference

When the NBA All-Rookie Team results came out last season, RJ Barrett couldn’t believe that his name wasn’t one of the lists.

No, Barrett didn’t make the First or Second Team. Instead, he had the most votes among those that just missed the cut (61). Speaking to the media on Tuesday for the first time since those ballots were casted, Barrett didn’t hold back his feelings when he learned of the news.

“It bothered me a lot. Not going to lie. It bothered me a lot,” Barrett said. “I really don’t understand why I wasn’t on it. But it was motivation -- motivation for next season. It was good to have an extra chip on my shoulder and just prove myself even more.”

Barrett does have a point when you look at the stats. He was fourth among rookies in points per game (14.3), sixth in rebounds per game (5.0) and seventh in assists (2.6). Barrett also shot a modest 40.2 percent from the field, while trying to be a main scoring threat for the Knicks at 30.4 minutes per game.

At the guard positions, the Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, and Heat undrafted standout Kendrick Nunn certainly deserve their First-Team awards. But it’s a close call with someone like the Raptors’ Terence Davis II, who didn’t have numbers even close to Barrett’s but played for one of the best teams in the league and played a recurring bench role that was impactful.

Either way, Barrett doesn’t care. He feels he should’ve made one of the teams, and as such, will use that in Year 2 to prove everyone wrong.

To do so, Barrett has been working hard this offseason to further develop his game. Due to the longer period in between seasons, he took advantage of perfecting his craft over these long, quarantined months.

“I feel like I’ve made a lot of strides during this offseason. It was such a long time to get better, study films, really break down my game from last year and kind of just work over the course of all these months. I’m really happy with where my game is right now.”

Barrett added that he was working on his shot – an area of emphasis in his rookie season, too. And not just from three-point land, but at the free-throw line where he also struggled a bit.

“I started off really bad, and that’s what kind of got me to the percentage that I had (61.4),” he said. “Over the course of the year wasn’t terrible. It was those first one or two months. …I’m actually encouraged to know I kind of started at a really low point, so the only way to go is up.”

Barrett is hoping that everything involving the Knicks is on the way up considering what he saw happen in his rookie season with his head coach ousted and the team continuing in its disarray. But with Tom Thibodeau in place as his new head coach, along with highly regarded assistants by his side, Barrett is liking what he’s seen thus far from the new staff.

“To me, it’s not as hard-driving as everyone says it is,” Barrett said, talking about Thibodeau’s hard-nosed style of coaching. “I’ve always had coaches like that my whole life. That’s what I like. To me, it’s being a good coach. He has a great style and great way he wants our team to approach the game. He knows how to win.”

Maybe if the Knicks won a few more games and weren’t toward the bottom of the barrel, Barrett’s stats would’ve meant more to those choosing the All-Rookie teams. But there’s more awards for Barrett to tackle in the future, an All-Star nod among them.

But enough about the personal stuff. Barrett wants to win for his team to finally return to the playoffs. That’s what every basketball player wants in their career. So, while he feels snubbed for those rookie honors, Barrett will only use it as fuel for the bigger picture goals he has in mind.

“I’m trying to make the playoffs and trying to win,” he said. “We shouldn’t expect anything less from ourselves.”

