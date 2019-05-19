Knicks will reportedly look into trading Frank Ntilikina for draft pick

The Knicks will reportedly explore the idea of trading former top-10 pick Frank Ntilikina for another draft pick, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Ntilikina, the last first-round pick under the Phil Jackson regime, has averaged just 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 121 games since the Knicks drafted him eighth overall two years ago.

Over the past couple of weeks, he and several other Knicks players have been included in trade rumors amid the Knicks' potential interest in Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

The Knicks own all their first-round picks moving forward, including the No. 3 pick this year, as well as Dallas' unprotected first-rounder in 2021 and a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2023.

While the Knicks don't have their own second-round picks in 2019, 2020 or 2021, they own Houston's 2019 second-rounder and Charlotte's second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

Ntilikina's value is not incredibly high, however the Knicks could look to add either a late first-rounder or an early second-round pick for the 20-year-old guard, according to Berman.

Ntilikina was limited to just 43 games due to various injuries last season. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The Knicks took Ntilikina over Dennis Smith Jr. in 2017, then notably acquired Smith from the Mavericks in the blockbuster Kristaps Porzingis trade in February.