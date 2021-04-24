Knicks remain lights-out from three-point range in ninth straight win

Knicks Derrick Rose, Reggie Bullock and RJ Barrett celebrate

The Knicks were dialed in from long distance in Saturday’s 120-103 win over the Raptors, shooting 16-for-31 from beyond the arc, including 10-for-17 in the first half.

In the last three games, the Knicks are 53-for-111 from distance, good for a 47.7 percentage.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke prior to the game how the team’s three-point shooting was something he wanted to emphasize, and he discussed it further following the game.

“We wanted everyone to improve in that area,” he said. “I just didn't want to take wild threes. I wanted to make sure they were high-quality threes. I think we've done that. We see the value in it and if you take a look at what's going on around the league, we know that's a part of what we need to do to be successful.”

Up by five heading into the fourth quarter, the Knicks got out to a 9-0 run thanks in part to a pair of threes by Obi Toppin, who finished the game with nine points.

Toppin had missed his last eight three-point attempts dating back to April 7, but the rookie was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc on Saturday to give the Knicks’ second-unit some life.

“Obi's been practicing great and he played great tonight,” Thibodeau said. “Our bench gave us a huge lift tonight and he was right at the heart of it. I thought they played very well together. He's put a lot of extra time into his shooting, coming back at night, so he's playing with a lot of confidence.”

Thibodeau also credited Toppin for putting in extra work at practice to stay sharp in his rookie season.

“We all get in the gym and get extra shots up,” Toppin said. “Getting those shots up and doing extra work on defense, that can only help me.”

And indeed, even after the game, Toppin could be seen practicing his shot, along with Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina.

It’s the type of extra effort that has Knicks fans believing this team as they’ll look for their 10th straight win when they face the Suns on Monday.