Knicks 'reluctant' to trade RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson: report

The Knicks have been "reluctant" to discuss RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robison in potential trades, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Lowe's report as it pertains to Barrett echoes what SNY's Ian Begley reported on Oct. 21.

Per Begley, "several people in touch with decision-makers at MSG say they expect that the Knicks will take a player’s fit with/impact on RJ Barrett into account when considering a potential move."

That the Knicks are factoring in how any outside additions might mesh with Barrett suggests that they view Barrett as a key cog, not a trade chip.

As it pertains to Robinson, his name is the one whispered about the most when the Knicks are connected to a potential trade for a star or a trade up in the draft.

There have been no reports, though, that the Knicks are shopping the 22-year-old Robinson, who has been one of New York's most productive players since making his NBA debut during the 2018-19 season.