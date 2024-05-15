Knicks rebound to beat Pacers in Game 5 and take 3-2 lead

INDIANAPOLIS – The New York Knicks rebounded from Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Pacers with a lopsided win in Game 5, 121-91 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jalen Brunson scored 44 points for the Knicks, while Josh Hart and Alec Burks added 18 each. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 22 points.

Indiana jumped out to an early seven-point lead in the first quarter, but New York rallied for 38-32 lead by the end of the quarter. The Knicks blew the game open in the second, leading by 15 at halftime.

The Pacers must win Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night to keep their season alive.

