Knicks' R.J. Barrett left off 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie teams

Voting results for the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie first and second teams were released on Tuesday, and Knicks’ G/F R.J. Barrett did not make either team.

Barrett, the third overall pick out of Duke, received 61 total points, ranking him 11th of the 18 rookies who received at least one vote. That means that Barrett was the first player left off the second team, as he finished 13 points behind Washington’s Rui Hachimura. Barrett received 10 first team votes and 41 second team votes, but it wasn’t enough for him to be named to either squad.

The All-Rookie first team comprised of Memphis’ Ja Morant, Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, Memphis’ Brandon Clarke, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, and Golden State’s Eric Paschall.

The second team was made up of Miami’s Tyler Herro, Toronto's Terrence Davis II, Chicago’s Coby White, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington, and Hachimura.

Barrett showed some inconsistent shooting during his rookie campaign (40.2 percent from the field and 32.0% from three-point range), but he proved that he could handle everything the Knicks put on his plate during his first season in the league.

He started 55 of the 56 games he played for the Knicks this season, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists as a key piece of the Knicks’ lineup, averaging 30.4 minutes per game.