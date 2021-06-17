Knicks potential target Zion Williamson has family members who want him on another team: report

Zion Williamson looks up with ball in hand

Ever since the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson has been linked to the Knicks – even though he wasn’t drafted to New York.

Williamson ended up on the New Orleans Pelicans, and has quickly risen to stardom, living up to his No. 1 overall pick selection. But there is still hope Williamson could find his way to The Mecca one day.

Could that day be coming soon?

According to The Athletic, “Zion Williamson and his family” are not happy due to the fact that New Orleans management hasn’t been putting the right players around the young forward to succeed. Sources tell The Athletic that “certain family members want Williamson on another team.”

SNY’s Ian Begley reported back in 2019 around draft time that Williamson himself was hoping the Knicks would land that No. 1 overall pick. And Williamson spoke highly of the Knicks and playing in New York earlier this season.

“New York is the Mecca of basketball," Williamson said. "I love playing here. I played here in college, and this is my first time playing here in the pros. This atmosphere, whether they're cheering for you or booing for you, it's amazing.

"Honestly, I think outside of New Orleans, obviously, I think this might be my favorite place to play outside of New Orleans. I can't even lie to you, can't lie to you."

So hearing a report like this conjures up more thoughts in Knicks fans’ heads about how Williamson could find his way into a blue and orange jersey in the future. Of course, Williamson is a cornerstone player for the Pelicans. But after just one season, Stan Van Gundy is out as head coach and more flux comes. Williamson will be with his third head coach in three years at the start of next season.

Also worth noting: The report says that Williamson and Brandon Ingram both lobbied for Lonzo Ball to return to New Orleans next season, as he’s a restricted free agent. Ball has also been linked to New York, with point guard their biggest priority this offseason.

But, if Williamson isn’t happy in New Orleans, what would Ball do? Two for one in New York?

The offseason technically isn’t even here yet, but big names – Luka Doncic among them– are already out there in the rumor mill. With their ample amount of cap room and multiple first-rounders in hand, the Knicks are front and center as well.