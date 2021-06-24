Knicks potential target Ben Simmons working out Sixers future in Chicago: report

Ben Simmons in pre-game warmups

After a brutal end to his postseason, Ben Simmons’ future in Philadelphia was up in air. It might still be, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Sixers and Simmons are discussing his future in Chicago this week.

There has been no trade request made, but again, this is right now. Things can change down the road, as Simmons, his agent Rich Paul and Sixers brass – including head coach Doc Rivers -- talk things out.

Wojnarowski added that the Sixers “remain committed to working through Simmons’ shooting issues this summer,” something that plagued him in the Hawks series. Simmons has had shooting woes since he entered the league, but his ability to drive and dish, or finish layups, has made him an All-Star.



The fact that he failed to get involved on the offensive end toward the end of the series was a main reason why they aren’t in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks are obviously in the hunt for a starting point guard, one that can give Tom Thibodeau consistent minutes with consistent production. Simmons could be that guy, but is he right for the franchise’s future? That’s the main question.

Simmons’ situation will continue to develop as the NBA offseason heats up. But since the Knicks can look in various avenues, he will be a name potentially linked to them throughout as Philly decides where they want to go with their own future.