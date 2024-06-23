Knicks' potential second-round sleepers in 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and the Knicks still hold three picks which they may or may not utilize: the 24th and 25th picks in the first round and the 38th overall pick in the second. While this front office has been known to trade picks, they’ll need a restock of young talent after recent deals, and having three picks gives them the chance to be flexible in their approach.

That second-round pick may be one of, if not the only pick used, given its value in securing a prospect without guaranteeing them a contract. Given that low-risk, high-reward upside and the placement of New York’s selection, here are five sleepers the Knicks can target with the 38th pick.

A 24-year-old senior out of Illinois, Shannon Jr. is dropping down draft boards due to a legal case that earned him a six-game suspension. His on-court case speaks for itself: 23 points a night on 57.3 percent shooting from two and 36.2 percent from three.

The 6-foot-6 wing is an athletic freak that can break loose some transition scores for the Knicks, and comes with upside on the playmaking, shooting and defensive sides of the ball as well.

New York reportedly worked out Scheierman, a 6-foot-6 senior shooter from Creighton. Scheierman splashed 38.1 percent of his threes on 8.3 attempts a night this past season, while making an impact on the boards.

While there may be questions as to how he holds up defensively in the NBA, Scheierman would bring an immediate shooting lift with some interior scoring and passing potential. If the Knicks are looking for a kind of Quentin Grimes replacement there are worse selections out there.

If the Knicks do draft someone, it will be a player that fits their culture and schemes, and who better than the man drawing Josh Hart comparisons? McCullar Jr. is a top wing defender in this class, a crafty finisher inside, and has shown some shooting upside.

Drafting another Hart may appear redundant, but the Knicks can use depth where they can get it, and McCullar Jr. has the rare potential to contribute immediately out of the second round.

With Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa potentially on the way out while Mitchell Robinson mends his latest injury, the Knicks could very easily target a center in this draft. While there are some worthy first-round targets, Bona is an intriguing prospect that can drop to New York’s last pick.

Bona shows excellent touch, not just finishing inside but in the passing game. That short roll threat is huge next to Jalen Brunson, and he’s an athletic playmaker defensively to boot.

Keeping with the trend of NBA-ready guys, Johnson is an all-around package at the four slot, averaging 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 60 percent shooting from two and 38.7 percent from three. He’s improved tremendously over the years, and if that trajectory keeps going he should be a valued contributor to the league.