Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson left off Team USA roster: report

NEW YORK — Team USA has selected 11 of the 12 players who will represent the country on the men’s national basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics — and Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson was not on the list.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton were announced as having secured roster spots for the Olympic run in France this summer.

Brunson is reportedly among five players in consideration for the 12th and final spot. But Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is the leading candidate with his teammate Paul George, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges also in the running, according to The Athletic.

Which means Brunson would need something short of a miracle to make a roster both already featuring three point guards (Curry, Holiday and Haliburton) and in need of perimeter size with only James, Durant and Tatum as viable options to play the three and four.

Judging from the other finalists for the final Team USA spot — who are each versatile forwards with size capable of defending multiple positions — adding a six-foot guard is unlikely to be the path of choice.

Brunson started alongside Edwards and earned the starting point guard role over Haliburton on last year’s FIBA World Cup squad. Team USA fell short and failed to earn a bronze medal in a loss to Canada.

The starting Knicks guard was short about his Team USA run entering training camp in September and did not give any particular reaction to not being named as part of the 11 selected players on Tuesday.

“I was just focused on the playoffs,” Brunson said after practice on Tuesday. “I didn’t look at the list.”

———

The Knicks practiced on Tuesday without having a definite opponent on the docket, given No. 7 Philadelphia and No. 8 Miami will play on Wednesday for the right to face the Knicks in the first round.

“We went over some plays, some philosophies, things we want to do to get better as a team,” Brunson said. Asked where the team can get better, the Knicks star said: “Everything. We don’t want to just sit around. We want to tune ourselves up and get better.”

Head coach Tom Thibodeau laughed at the idea of a play-in tournament watch party but noted everyone will be watching the game, even if it’s not as a group.

“I guess it’s a little different this year because we’re watching to see who you are going to play instead of watching just to see who is going to win,” Brunson said. “I’m just going to watch it and see who’s going to be our opponent. Obviously, we’re going to rewatch it and watch film.”

Brunson said no one on the Knicks’ roster will take physical notes on what they see in the 7-8 game but had a different answer in mind for the head coach.

“I don’t think anyone I know uses a pen,” he said. “Thibs uses ink and a feather.”

Brunson said the Knicks are expecting a new playbook whenever an opponent is determined.

“We haven’t gotten one [yet],” he said, “but there’s one that’s en route.”