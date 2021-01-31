Knicks pleased with improvements entering Sunday game with Clippers
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is pleased with the play of two of his rookies, forward Obi Toppin and guard Immanuel Quickley, after Friday's 102-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Forward Julius Randle is enjoying playing for his former college coach Kenny Payne again. Forward Reggie Bullock says he can see the difference in the way the Knicks are playing this year compared to last season.