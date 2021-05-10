Knicks Playoff Tracker: Odds, magic numbers, and everything else you need to know

RJ Barrett points white jersey tight shot

The Knicks are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Here's everything you need to know...

Current playoff position

The Knicks (38-30) are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with four games left in their regular season, 1.0 game up on the No. 5 seed Atlanta Hawks (37-31).

If the Knicks and Hawks finish tied, New York owns the tiebreaker due to its head-to-head wins over Atlanta this season.

The Knicks are 1.0 game up on the No. 6 seed Miami Heat (37-31) and 3.0 games up on the No. 7 seed Boston Celtics (35-33).



New York's magic number to clinch a top 6 playoff spot is two.

Postseason odds

The Knicks have a 99.7 percent chance of making the postseason, per Basketball Reference.

Play-in round explainer

The teams in each conference that finish in the top six automatically advance to the Quarterfinals of the playoffs, which will consist of eight teams in each conference.

The teams in each conference that finish between seventh and 10th play in the play-in round for the chance to advance to the Quarterfinals.

How the play-in tournament works...

The team with the seventh-highest winning percentage in each conference hosts the team with the eighth-highest winning percentage in a play-in game. The winner of that game earns the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. The loser hosts the winner of the team that wins the "nine-ten" game.

The team with the ninth-highest winning percentage in each conference hosts the team with the 10th-highest winning percentage. The winner of that game travels to play the loser of the seven-eight play-in game, with the winner of that game earning the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

When does the postseason start?

The play-in tournament takes place from May 18 to May 21.

The playoffs begin on May 22.