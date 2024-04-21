Knicks Playoff Notes: Miles McBride's Game 1 confidence, how 76ers may adjust in NBA playoffs

“Keep doing the things that got you here.”

“Be yourself.”

“Be confident; you work too hard not to be confident.”

These are some of the messages Jalen Brunson would share with Miles McBride.

Brunson didn’t pep-talk McBride often. They’re close in age; it would be a little strange for Brunson, 27, to take the role of an old veteran with his 23-year-old teammate.

But his words had an impact.

“He put a lot of confidence in me,” McBride said.

That confidence saved the Knicks on Saturday night.

McBride’s play off the bench swung Game 1 for New York. He had 21 points (5-for-7 on threes) and disrupted Philly’s Tyrese Maxey on defense.

McBride’s scoring was timely. When he first entered the game, the Knicks were down 13. Five minutes later, they trailed by four.

McBride scored or assisted on 11 of the Knicks’ 17 points in that span.

At the end of the half, New York led by 12. A 25-point turnaround in 13 minutes. McBride was on the floor for all of it. During that time, he helped limit Maxey to 2-of-9 shooting and scored 16 points.

“It’s not just the shot making, but it’s the energy. It’s the defense. It’s the hustle,” Tom Thibodeau said. “That goes a long way.”

McBride again delivered in the fourth quarter. His 3-pointer with 7:37 to play gave New York a five-point lead. He assisted on the first of Josh Hart’s three crucial 3-pointers late in the fourth.

New York won the quarter by 10 points. McBride was on the floor for all 12 minutes.

“Every time he’s gotten an opportunity, he’s responded well,” Thibodeau said.

It’s hard to remember now, but McBride didn’t get many opportunities last season. He logged 18 DNPs and took 10 trips to the G League.

McBride also rarely played in the first three months of this season. Through it all, he never stopped believing in himself. Brunson made sure of it.

“He’s been talking to me a lot for the last two years,” McBride said on Saturday. “I’m just happy we were able to go out there and get the win.”

BIG GAMES FROM OTHERS ON OFF NIGHT FROM BRUNSON

McBride, Hart, Bojan Bogdanovic (13 points, seven rebounds) and Mitchell Robinson (7 offensive rebounds, 12 overall, and four blocks) lifted the Knicks on a night when Brunson was off (8-for-26).

The Knicks have shown all season that they can win games they aren’t supposed to. It speaks to a confidence among the group.

I’ve covered this team long enough to know what a losing team looks, feels and sounds like. This group exudes none of those traits. One NBA person familiar with the dynamic of this team also spent a lot of time around the 2021-22 Warriors during their championship run. This person says the belief among this Knicks group is similar to what they observed in Golden State. I don’t mention this to suggest that the Knicks are going to win a title this season, but they carry themselves like a group that expects to win every night, no matter the circumstances.

SIXERS ADJUSTMENTS

You can expect the Sixers to clean up some of their rebounding issues (23 offensive boards allowed) in Game 2. They defended Brunson well and were a few missed shots away from a Game 1 win.

It will be interesting to see what kind of offensive adjustments Philadelphia makes in Game 2.

Joel Embiid and Maxey had 48 combined shot attempts. The rest of the Sixers had 33 combined attempts. No other Sixer had 10 attempts in Game 1. The two-man game worked well for Philly in the regular season, but the Sixers may need to find more offense from others in this series. That means getting more shots/touches for the players who complement Maxey and Embiid.

Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre, Nic Batum and Buddy Hield had just 20 field-goal attempts between them in Game 1. Harris, Oubre and Batum all played at least 30 minutes. Given Embiid’s health/conditioning, the Sixers may not be able to rely heavily on the two-man game over the course of the series. Scoring from Harris, Oubre, Batum and Hield seems like it will be a key factor for Philadelphia. Maybe Embiid and/or Maxey will distribute more on Monday night. Just something to watch as the series continues.