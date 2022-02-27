Knicks planning a move at Donovan Mitchell

According to the same person who pointed to Wesley’s criticism of Thibodeau, Wesley has been selling his plan, one that eventually will land Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, a New York native. But this is not schmoozing a high school player and steering him to a college of choice, and it’s not so simple even if the relationships are in place. Rose served as a former agent for Mitchell and the front office also inserted Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach after Bryant served as an assistant in Utah.

Source: Steve Popper @ Newsday

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

For much of the all-star break, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have put the ceiling of the Utah Jazz squarely on their shoulders. On Friday night in a win over Dallas, they played perhaps their best collective game of the season. The story, is here – theathletic.com/3151070/2022/0… – 12:47 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell thought he was going to get drafted by the Charlotte Hornets https://t.co/XwMRIwRGrJ pic.twitter.com/mp2WtNFBbh – 11:30 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, on tonight being a blueprint for he and Rudy Gobert: “It looked really good, it felt really good. When you narrow it down, we did what we were supposed to do.” – 12:16 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, on Gobert guarding Doncic: “We just trusted in big fella and we stayed home.” – 12:14 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz beat Mavs 114-109. That was something else.

Rudy Gobert just played dominating defense down the stretch to shut down Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Held Luka to 23 points on 24 FG!

Donovan Mitchell had a very efficient 33 pts on 11-19 FG. Conley/Bogdanovic also big. – 11:19 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Donovan Mitchell makin it happen. – 11:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell just has some transcendent offensive moments. And Luka Doncic has 5 fouls with 5:42 to play. 102-100 Mavs. – 11:02 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Donovan Mitchell with an assist and a triple and the Jazz now are up 88-84, equaling their biggest lead. Mavs call timeout. Mitchell has 26. – 10:42 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Donovan Mitchell has 26 on 8-13… as good as Luka’s been tonight with the ball in his hands, Donovan’s been much more low usage but deadly effective when striking – 10:42 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell man. Just going off in the third quarter. He’s got 26 and the Jazz are on an 8-0 run and lead 88-84….1:58 remaining in the third – 10:42 PM

“I think I’ve reached a point where you’re happy with yourself, first off,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “… But as far as myself with the franchise, I see the articles, but I really address it with my teammates. I’ve seen it. I’m not too stressed about it. I’m not thinking about it. Because for me, it’s about how we can win. “There’s going to be talk whether I say something, whether I don’t say something because that’s how I’ve always been. I’ve always been someone that’s like, ‘OK, they’re saying stuff. Let’s go ahead and lock in.’ I haven’t really thought too much about it. I’m happy right now and just continuing to find ways to win.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 15, 2022

Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, on the Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave. We see him every day, and he loves where he’s at, he loves our team. If they were … around us every day and heard him say he wants to leave, that’s completely different. But they’re not.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 28, 2022

Eric Walden: Asked about the Brian Windhorst report about him wanting to play in a bigger market, Donovan Mitchell cuts off the question, notes that in his mind, all the questions he gets when the team is losing are negative, and says it’s simple: “We’re trying to win a championship.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 15, 2022