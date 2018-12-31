The Knicks have outlined their tanking plan, and Enes Kanter isn't along for the ride

Enes Kanter holds up one finger for each of New York’s six wins since Nov. 4. (Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have informed their veteran players that the team will be tank—, er, developing the youth on the roster for the remainder of this season, according to multiple reports out of Gotham.

Make no mistake: This is the right decision for the organization. The Knicks have nine wins, one more than the last-place Cleveland Cavaliers, with four games left before the season’s midway point. Since injured star Kristaps Porzingis will not even have his rehabbing left knee reevaluated until February, the only objectives left this season for New York are to finish with the worst possible record and find out which players are worth building around, both of which are accomplished by a youth movement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That doesn’t mean the team’s veterans have to agree with that decision, especially if a decrease in minutes correlates to an increase in defeats. Knicks center Enes Kanter has been most vocal of his disapproval of a strategy surely concocted in the front office long ago and implemented by coach David Fizdale more recently. Kanter told reporters after Sunday’s 32-point loss to the Utah Jazz that he disagrees with the decision to move him to the bench in favor of second-year forward Luke Kornet.

“If we’re losing, it’s a problem,” Kanter told reporters after Sunday’s loss, according to the New York Daily News. “If this adjustment is going to get us a win, cool. But if not, there’s a problem.”

Kanter expounded, via ESPN’s Ian Begley:

“I don’t understand. This is too early in the season to shut me down. My goal is to go out there and try to be an All-Star this year. That was my goal. But now, look at the situation. You can’t do anything about it. You’ve got to stay positive. Just got to stay positive.”

[…]

Story continues

“It’s embarrassing. It doesn’t matter if we’re on the road or we’re at home. We’re down by like 40 or 50. It’s very embarrassing. I understand we want our young guys to get better. But it’s very painful to watch it. I try to stay positive and help the young guys get better, but like I said, I have no idea why they’re doing that.”

He reiterated at least twice more, “I don’t know why they’re shutting me down.” He has not been shut down completely, but he has averaged about 16 minutes in two games since since being removed from the starting lineup earlier this week. He had previously averaged 27 minutes in his first 35 games.

We should point out that the Knicks have lost 12 of their last 13 games, 10 of which came with Kanter in the starting lineup. The Knicks have been outscored by 10.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, and they are being outscored 4.3 points per 100 when he is on the bench. In other words, the victories wouldn’t exactly be rolling in if Kanter were playing more often, so the Knicks might as well see what they have in Kornet and Noah Vonleh. Kanter’s contract is up after this season anyhow, and he had to have known what was coming when he picked up his $18.6 million option on this season.

Kanter is averaging a double-double, and he could be a solid player in the right situation, which is as a backup on a better team. He is playing the role he is best suited for, but that’s not what veterans on bad teams want to hear. They figure they might as well be playing if they have to sit and watch abominable basketball every night. The same could be said for Courtney Lee and Lance Thomas, both of whom have also reportedly been told their minutes would be slashed in favor of development.

Enes is not the only player being alienated by tank job. According to sources Lance Thomas and Courtney Lee were also told while ago that the organization was prioritizing “development” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 31, 2018





Lee is playing a career-low 15 minutes per night, and Thomas is hovering around the same number — well below the 21 he’s averaged over his last four seasons in New York and Oklahoma City. Who’s to say if a lineup featuring Kanter, Thomas and Lee wouldn’t yield positive results for the Knicks, because Fizdale hasn’t tried that trio yet this season, but the bet is they wouldn’t be much better than they are now, and none of those players will be around if and when the team ever gets its stuff together.

The most puzzling aspect in all of this is that Frank Ntilkina, the team’s 2017 lottery pick and the one player they need to develop the most, hasn’t been part of this youth movement. His minutes average has dipped into the teens since early November, and he didn’t even play on Christmas Day, a development that had him awfully frustrated afterward, per the New York Post’s Marc Berman:

“Did I know that I would not play today?” Ntilikina said with an edge. “Coach makes his decision during the game. So you don’t know. You know that, right?”

Leave it to the Knicks to screw up their own tank—, er, development process.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL star’s record broken an hour after he sets it

• Steelers, fans get first-hand look at heartbreaking play

• Redskins player takes pettiness to an all-new level

• Black Monday: Tracking NFL’s head coaches fired

