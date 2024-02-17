How Knicks, other NBA teams are using valuable, new optical tracking data

If you’ve watched Jalen Brunson this season, you won’t be surprised if he knocks down a catch-and-shoot jumper or two in the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Brunson is shooting a blistering 51.8 percent on wide open catch-and-shoot attempts this season, per Synergy Sports.

If you know Brunson’s game, you won’t be surprised if he drives to his left and hits a floater in the lane.

The Knicks get 1.168 points per attempt when Brunson shoots a floater while driving left. That’s in the 87th percentile league-wide, per Synergy Sports.

Maybe you don’t need these numbers to tell you how good Brunson’s been this season. You’ve watched him lift the Knicks to a 33-22 record.

So maybe you don’t need to know that the Knicks are getting 1.55 points per shot when Brunson takes a wide-open catch-and-shoot jumper (92nd percentile in the NBA). Or that New York is in the 82nd percentile league-wide on points per shot when Brunson drives to his left and takes a floater.

Maybe those numbers don’t mean much to you. But they’re certainly valuable to the Knicks.

The Knicks, Nets and 28 other NBA teams have access to these numbers in real time thanks to Sportradar’s new optical tracking data.

The new products give coaches, scouts, players and front office members tracking information with more speed and depth than previously imagined.



“We use it every day,” a Western Conference assistant coach says.



Previously, data from games was mined from human loggers watching and tagging plays. It was an arduous process.

Machine learning and rules-based heuristic models have allowed Sportradar and Synergy to bring player tracking into the AI era.

The new product uses outputs from a system of 29 coordinates on a player's body and updates tracking information in real-time (within 30 seconds) on its Synergy Basketball Teamsite pages.



“I know exactly what (OG Anunoby) did (on defense) before (Tom Thibodeau) does,” an opposing team’s scout joked.

That scout would know that drivers are getting to the rim at an extremely low rate when isolated against Anunoby (the lowest rate in the NBA, per Synergy). And the scout would know, in real time, how Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo are shooting threes off of Julius Randle passes in specific situations (in general, all of them are shooting over 40 percent from three on Randle passes).

That real-time access is the result of a year-long project under Mark Silver, Sportradar’s EVP of Product, Sports Performance.

It was buoyed by the work of Todd Whitehead, Analyst of Insights and Analytics for Synergy Sports.



“A lot of talented data scientists watching a lot of basketball and plotting a lot of things related to all of the different events you see on the site led us to this point,” says Brian Josephs, Vice President of Sales & Client Success, North America at Sportradar.



The company began working on the project in the winter of 2022. It was available to teams at the beginning of this season.

“We focused on the things NBA coaches would be interested in; picks, shots, drives, isos, posts, speed load. We know there are many different people looking at the data: coaches, maybe a front-of-the-bench assistant working (scouting a team’s next opponent), someone from the analytics staff, a video coordinator or the front office,” Whitehead said.

Simply put, teams now have more information for every event on the court. For example: a human logger captured the last action of any scoring chance so if there were multiple screens set in a possession, only the last screen was tracked.

“With the tracking data, we're capturing every pick in a game,’ Josephs says. ‘So if you want to know the level of contact for a screen set in the second quarter, you can find it.

“We have the ability to be more comprehensive and to go deeper into detail on everything that we're collecting.”

That process has allowed the Knicks, Nets and all other teams in the league to find trends, strengths and weaknesses at a moment’s notice. In a league where everyone is looking for an edge, that information is invaluable.

“We’re already keeping files on teams we might see in the playoffs,” an Atlantic Division coach says.