Knicks open to trading Julius Randle?

It has been a topsy-turvy season so far for the New York Knicks — and it could be even wilder. According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, at least one team who have reached out to the Knicks ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 10 came away “with the impression that Julius Randle would be available for the right return.”

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

ICYMI: #Knicks hammered by #Heat as Julius Randle struggles again, goes silent while Fournier says club must “adapt” #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/26/kni… – 11:08 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Cumulative stats over NY’s past two games

Obi Toppin:

+40 plus/minus in 36 mins

31 points on 12-for-18 shooting (67%)

11 rebs

5 made 3PTs’ (71% from deep)

Julius Randle:

-56 plus/mins in 59 mins

29 points on 11-for-29 (38%)

13 rebs

2 made 3PT’s (20%)

tommybeer.substack.com/p/knicks-inchi… – 11:00 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

A few notes on Julius Randle, frustration among players about inconsistent standards and the upcoming trade deadline: sny.tv/articles/juliu… – 10:27 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks hammered by #Heat, Julius Randle lays an egg, goes silent again and Evan Fournier says “angry” at getting “dominated like that” #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/26/kni… – 11:58 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Knicks hammered by Heat as Julius Randle struggles again nypost.com/2022/01/26/kni… – 10:39 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle again at center of Knicks starting lineup problems in loss to Miami Heat nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:22 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Final numbers:

Obi Toppin:

+20 in 21 minutes

18 points (on 7-of-9 shooting)

Julius Randle:

-34 in 26 minutes

11 points (on 5-of-12 shooting) pic.twitter.com/sQLgXMxsnz – 10:04 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Julius Randle:

-34 in 26 minutes

11 points (on 5-of-12 shooting)

4 turnovers

Obi Toppin:

+15 in 12 minutes

13 points (on 6-of-7 shooting)

Zero turnovers – 9:42 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Thibs rolled with the starters for 6-plus minutes as the Heat went up 26 — Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That lineup is minus-11.5 per 100 possessions on the season, but has played the third-most minutes of any lineup in the NBA. – 9:22 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Randle airball, Miami 3. Randle loses ball off backboard. Miami 3. It’s 70-48 and Thibs needs to bench Jules with 9:24 left in third. – 9:07 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

After a Randle airball and then something I can’t describe – pass? Shot? Who knows? – the Heat have expanded the lead to 22. And it’s a Knicks timeout 2:36 into the third quarter. – 9:06 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

That’s about as bad a sequence as you can get from Julius Randle. – 9:06 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks down 13 at the half, which seems as good as they could hope for. Another night where Randle has more turnovers (3) than field goals (2). – 8:52 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Heat lead the Knicks 59-46.

• Barrett 13 pts

• Randle 4-5-4

• Butler 15-2-3

• Herro 15 & 5

• Robinson 12 pts – 8:47 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

On the Knicks last possession first Julius Randle and then RJ Barrett tried to isolate Jimmy Butler one-on-one and that is a terrible idea. – 8:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

As I said on the pregame show, this Knicks offense falls right into Miami’s defensive favor

When they begin to spam strong side Julius Randle, the Heat double and rely on rotations

Like they do at an extremely high level

This is their type of game – 7:52 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson starting tonight vs MIA, Knicks say. – 7:22 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: last week’s mailbag covered whether NYK will be buyers or sellers, past interest from teams in trading for Julius Randle & more. Thanks to @Jeminem07, @PlayoffBoundNYK, @Jmere09yc & @CeeTizzy for the questions! Link to the full mailbag here: https://t.co/IglY9f6D1t pic.twitter.com/RBvSaEzwOJ – 12:03 PM

SNY: @IanBegley talks with @JeaneCoakley about frustration in the Knicks’ locker room, Julius Randle possibly being available for the right package at the trade deadline, and the 76ers potentially making a run at James Harden this summer: -via Twitter / January 27, 2022