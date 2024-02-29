Knicks' OG Anunoby cleared to shoot, 'premature to say' when he'll be back at practice

Speaking to reporters before the Knicks’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, head coach Tom Thibodeau said that OG Anunoby has been cleared for on-court work, including shooting the ball, which is the first step in the small forward’s return to the lineup.

“He’s been cleared for on-court work. He can shoot, dribble, pass. No contact yet, but the next step, he’ll start that tomorrow,” Thibodeau said.

Anunoby has been out since Jan. 27 with elbow inflammation (later described as bone spur irritation) that ultimately required surgery to remove loose bone fragments in his right elbow. After the surgery which occurred on Feb. 8, Anunoby was to be re-evaluated in three weeks. That evaluation happened on Thursday and revealed he was ready to move forward in his rehab.

A timeline for his return to practice and then games, however, remains unclear.

“It’s premature to say,” Thibodeau said. “He just cleared this next step. All basketball activity, other than the contact would be the next thing. Once that happens, he’ll be back.”

The Knicks have missed Anunoby on the floor and have been under-manned a ton lately with so many injuries piling up. In the 13 games he’s missed since his injury, New York has gone 6-7.

Although Anunoby’s return is still up in the air, getting cleared for on-court work is a crucial and necessary step and certainly good news for the Knicks.

“It’s when he’s ready to play. The good thing is him getting cleared today. Now you’re going into the next phase and he’ll be checked by our medical people daily. This next step was the important one. Once the contact is added, then he’ll be ready to go,” Thibodeau said.