Knicks' Obi Toppin, Nets' Cam Thomas receive All-Summer League First Team honors

Obi Toppin two-handed dunk summer league close shot

As the Las Vegas Summer League came to a close, a certain Knick was named to the All-Summer League First Team.

Obi Toppin made the list of seven players elected to the group, as he averaged 21 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and shot 44.5 percent from the field. He was also an 88.9 free throw shooter.

Both Toppin and Immanuel Quickley were electric in the exhibition games, and it clearly showed that these two sophomores are just too good to be playing in that league.

But Toppin wasn't the only New York representative on the list.

Brooklyn's Cam Thomas also lit up the Vegas hardwood. He was the Summer League's leading scorer among rookies with 27 per game over four contests. The mark was third all time in Summer League for rookies, and he outscored second overall pick Jalen Green (23 PPG).

So there's some good young talent in the game who will be roaming the streets of New York next season.