Knicks' O.G. Anunoby ruled out again for Game 5; Tyrese Haliburton still on injury report

INDIANAPOLIS -- Knicks forward O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 of New York's Eastern Conference semifinals with the Pacers with a left hamstring strain according to the NBA's official injury report.

Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, lower back spasms and a sacral contusion. Haliburton was also listed as questionable with those injuries for Game 4 but he played in that game and posted 20 points and five assists in the Pacers' 121-89 win, which tied the series 2-2.

This will be the third straight game Anunoby has missed with a hamstring strain. Last year's NBA steals leader and second-team All-Defense pick scored 28 points in Game 2 before suffering the injury. The former IU star is averaging 16.4 points per game in the playoffs, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range with 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. In his absence the Knicks have been starting Precious Achiuwa at power forward.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: O.G. Anunoby out for Game 5, Tyrese Haliburton still on injury report