Knicks notes from Friday's win over Cavs, including Immanuel Quickley's shooting changing the offense

Immanuel Quickley pushes ball up floor

Tom Thibodeau and his coaching staff have some decisions to make over the next few days. One the most pressing? Figuring out who to start at point guard on opening night.

Immanuel Quickley continued to make a strong push for the starting spot on Friday, putting up 22 points, five assists, and five steals in New York’s preseason win over Cleveland.

Quickley started at point guard against Cleveland as Elfrid Payton and Dennis Smith Jr. sat with injuries.



After the win, Thibodeau wasn’t ready to announce that Quickley, a rookie, had earned a rotation spot.

“We base all that on performance,” Thibodeau said. “So if he keeps doing it in practice and he’s carrying it over to the games. He’s earning his way. And so we’ll see how it unfolds."

Quickley helped New York shoot 51 percent from the field on Friday (52 percent from beyond the arc).

Thibodeau cited Quickley’s shooting as one reason why the Knicks have played well when the ball is in his hands. The rookie went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

“He’s done a really good job and when he’s been on the floor the team has functioned extremely well,” Thibodeau said. “….He got our attention in practice. If you practice well, you usually play well.”

Payton, New York’s starting point guard last season, hasn’t shot well from the perimeter in the preseason. Smith Jr. also hasn’t been consistent from beyond the arc. So maybe Quickley’s shooting gives him an edge in the competition for the starting spot.

Thibodeau said the staff would take a few days to evaluate rotations/lineups before deciding on a starting five for the season opener in Indiana on Wednesday.

Whether he decides to start him or not, Thibodeau is clearly a fan of Quickley’s.

“I’ve loved his approach from the moment we drafted him. He’s a great worker, he’s a smart kid. A terrific shooter,” the coach said. “We still haven’t seen him do what he does best, which is shoot the ball. Just a confident guy. Many people thought he couldn’t play on the ball and he’s shown that he’s very confident with the ball. And that’s the way he grew up. He played point growing up. He didn’t play the point that much in Kentucky but they played a three-guard system. So I think with the way he approaches things, the challenge will be great every night. I think missing Summer League and fall practices and all that. But he’s responded very well. He prepares himself well. He’s a student of the game. He’s been terrific.”

ROBINSON AVOIDS FOUL TROUBLE

Mitchell Robinson started at center and didn’t commit a foul in 27 minutes against Cleveland. He had 12 rebounds and four blocks in his second start. (Nerlens Noel wasn’t available due to injury.)

“He was terrific,” Thibodeau said. “….The way he’s been practicing and working and getting there early and staying late, practicing well, concentrating, I thought he played as hard as he could tonight. He was on the floor, he was everywhere. He was on the rim, knocking shots away, rebounding the ball, sprinting into screens, putting pressure on the rim. Did a ton of good things. We’ll take a look at the film and keep pushing him to get better, as well.”

In training camp, Thibodeau noted that Robinson had to improve his daily approach to practices and games. Based on what Thibodeau said Friday, it seemed like the third-year center has responded.

Noel and Robinson are competing for the starting center spot. Something else worth noting on the roster: earlier this week, some Knicks decision makers believed that Michael Kidd-Gilchrist wasn’t a lock to make the 15-man roster, SNY sources say. Kidd-Gilchrist is on a non-guaranteed contract. New York has 15 players under guaranteed deals. So the club would need to waive a player on a guaranteed contract to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist. Kidd-Gilchrist missed the entire preseason due to illness.



THIBS ON TOPPIN

In the annual GM survey, Obi Toppin ranked third in Rookie of the Year projections and was tied for third in the category for the biggest steal based on where the rookie was drafted. Toppin also received votes for which rookie would be best player in five years.

Thibodeau, as you’d expect, doesn’t put much stock into the polling.

“Those polls and predictions, they’re pretty much meaningless. I just want him to continue to approach it the way he has - come in every day, work as hard as you can, try to improve each and every day,” Thibodeau said. “Oftentimes, it’s small incremental steps that a player takes and that’s the way I want him to approach it. Then he looks back and sees he’s made a quantum leap. But I think the important thing usually players are recognized when the team has success.

“I think we saw that with RJ (Barrett) last year. So focus in on the team. His development is important. We’ll work with him each and every day. But also how he impacts winning is equally important if not more so.”

KNICKS GIVE BACK

In a partnership with Fidelis Care, the Knicks delivered hot meals to local families from the Children’s Aid Society, a partner organization of the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

The Knicks and Fidelis Care worked with Black-owned Harlem restaurants Melba’s and Field Trip to provide more than 500 meals for 135 families in need.