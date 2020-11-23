Knicks notes after Day 3 of NBA free agency, including the Ed Davis trade impact and a roster crunch

Ed Davis

Here are a few notes on the Knicks after Day 3 of free agency.

As of late Sunday night, the Knicks had 16 players on NBA contracts.

Once the regular season starts, they'll need to cut that number to 15.

So the Knicks will need to make another move before the start of the regular season. And if the past few days are any indication, it's fair to assume that they will at least look into making a trade before they simply waive one of the 16 players on guaranteed contracts. They acquired Ed Davis from Utah via trade because the Jazz were looking to shed salary. In that trade, they received two second-round draft picks for 2023. It was unclear at the time if New York was going to waive Davis or keep him on the roster.

On Sunday, they traded Davis to Minnesota for Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman and a future second-round pick. The Timberwolves needed to move some players to create space on their roster, and the Knicks obliged, receiving a second-round pick in the process.



So in acquiring and trading Davis, New York added three second-round picks.

It's unclear if the team plans to keep both Evans and Spellman. But they will need to move one player before the start of the regular season to get to the 15-roster maximum.

Again, it's fair to assume that they will at least look into potential trades before waiving the extra player.

This is the kind of cap management that organizations receive praise for. They aren't headline-grabbing moves, but they are ways to use cap space to a team's advantage. The Knicks, under president Leon Rose, brought in high-ranking front office official Brock Aller to help in many facets of the organization, including cap management. This succession of moves involving Davis' $5 million salary may have been influenced by Aller and his group.



Austin Rivers' 3-year deal

The Knicks also added guard Austin Rivers on Sunday, SNY sources confirmed. The deal, first reported by ESPN, was for three years and $10 million. SNY later learned that the final two years of Rivers' contract were non-guaranteed. So the Knicks seem to have Rivers, 28, under team control beyond this season.

Rivers has played both guard spots in the past. He joins Elfrid Payton, Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina, Immanuel Quickley, Jacob Evans and Theo Pinson in New York's current guard rotation.

The Knicks also have RJ Barrett, Alec Burks, Kevin Knox, Reggie Bullock and Iggy Brazdeikis at wing.

Barring a trade, there will be several players who enter the season expecting playing time that won't get normal minutes in the regular season.

New York has Julius Randle, rookie Obi Toppin, Spellman, Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel in the front court. One early question when looking at the roster: Do the Knicks start Toppin right away and bring Randle off the bench? Who will be out of the backcourt rotation among Ntilikin and Smith Jr. and while New York find minutes for rookie Immanuel Quickley?

CAA, Kentucky ties

With Noel and Rivers on the roster, six of the Knicks' new acquisitions have ties to either CAA or Kentucky. This includes Myles Powell, who is on a training camp deal. CAA is Rose's former agency.

Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne was a top assistant at Kentucky, and Rose has strong ties to the program. In fact, he used to represent Kentucky coach John Calipari.

By drafting or signing CAA players and players with Kentucky ties, the Knicks have left themselves open to criticism if the moves don't pan out. Just my opinion: It doesn't make sense to critique Rose and the club for taking a player with a CAA or Kentucky connection until you have a chance to see how that player performs for the club. If the Knicks' plan works and the club turns into a perennial contender, no one will care about a player’s agency or where he went to college.