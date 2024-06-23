Knicks Notes: Another center on the radar as New York monitors Mitchell Robinson-Isaiah Hartenstein situation

The NBA Draft is three days away. Free agency officially starts next Sunday evening.

At this point in the calendar, teams all over the NBA are gauging trade possibilities.

Most of these trade conversations are ultimately irrelevant.

The only conversations that truly matter are those that result in real trades.

So the fact that Mitchell Robinson’s name has come up in some of the Knicks’ trade conversations with opposing teams isn’t all that surprising (The Wizards are among the teams whose talks with the Knicks have included dialogue on Robinson. I’m sure several other teams have talked to New York about Robinson, their 26-year-old starting center).

If the Knicks decide to move Robinson this offseason, it would be surprising if they executed a trade before or during the NBA Draft.

Isaiah Hartenstein, as you know, is an unrestricted free agent.

The Knicks would presumably need to know Hartenstein’s status before they moved Robinson.

So if they make a trade on draft night, they either have full confidence that Hartenstein is coming back or have full confidence that they can pivot to another center.

I assume the Knicks have been preparing for all scenarios involving Robinson and Hartenstein.

People in touch with the Knicks say the club is weighing what would come next if they lose Hartenstein or trade Robinson.

Magic big man Goga Bitadze is among the centers that’s been on New York’s radar if it needs to pivot. There are probably many other centers under consideration for this scenario.

One note on Hartenstein: I would still guess that Hartenstein returns to New York if he’s deciding between a Knicks offer and an offer that’s a bit higher. The Knicks have Hartenstein’s Early Bird Rights, so they can only offer him roughly $16 million in the first year of his new contract. It can be as long as four years and for as much as $72 million dollars.

Teams with cap space – such as Orlando and Oklahoma City – can offer Hartenstein significantly more than New York. In theory, those teams can offer Hartenstein a number that would be difficult to say no to. Another factor to consider if Hartenstein gets a ‘Godfather’ offer? State income tax. The state income tax in Oklahoma is lower than in New York. Florida has no state income tax.

The Knicks entered the free agency period feeling like they were in a good place with both Hartenstein and OG Anunoby but fully aware that they will garner interest on the open market.

As noted above, teams have tons of conversations about potential trades at this point in the league calendar. Several teams, including the Mavs, have checked in on Jerami Grant’s situation in Portland. Grant, 30, is entering the second season of a five-year, $190 million contract with the Trail Blazers. According to ESPN Insider Bobby Marks, the salary cap is expected to rise consistently over the next few seasons due to the NBA’s new broadcast rights deal. This is relevant because Grant’s deal will be viewed much differently in 2-3 years than it is today.