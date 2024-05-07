Knicks Notes: Another big night for Jalen Brunson, starters 'not worried' about big minutes

Another playoff game. Another 40-point night for Jalen Brunson.

The All-Star point guard had 43 points in the Knicks’ Game 1 win over Indiana on Monday night.

He’s scored at least 40 in four straight playoff games. The last NBA player to put up those scoring numbers? Michael Jordan. Bernard King and Jerry West have also done it, but that’s it.

Jordan, West and King. Not bad company for Brunson, who night after night is giving a starving Knick fan base another reason to believe and trust in this team.

One of the more remarkable aspects of Brunson’s scoring run? He’s been remarkably efficient.

Aside from the overtime period in New York’s Game 5 loss to Philadelphia, Brunson has taken quality shots. His lowest field-goal percentage in the last four games is the 47 percent he shot in Game 5 against Philadelphia.

So these 40-point games aren’t forced.

“I’m not going in thinking I need to score 40. That’s not my mindset at all,” Brunson said late Monday night. “My mindset is to be aggressive, to make plays for myself and for others. So get in the paint and see what’s happening. I (have) the confidence I know I can score in the paint. But I know I have the confidence in my teammates who are all moving and getting into positions where they can be successful, as well.

“So it’s just the constant communication that we have. It’s the trust that we have with each other. Do the best we can every single time we’re on the court.”

That formula has worked well so far for New York in the postseason.

BIG MINUTES FOR STARTERS

Each Knick starter played at least 36 minutes on Monday, while their reserves played a total of 26 minutes. Entering Monday’s game, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were all averaging more than 40 minutes per game in the postseason.

Hart played all 48 minutes on Monday. DiVincenzo and Brunson played 44 each. Anunoby played 42. Is this workload sustainable for the rest of the postseason – however long it lasts?

“I think it’s maintainable. Come in tomorrow. Watch film, take care of your body and be ready to go the next day,” DiVincenzo said after scoring 21 in the second half and playing strong defense against Tyrese Haliburton. “This time of the year, it’s less about the wear and tear on your body and more about preparing for the next game mentality, watching film, adjusting that way, walking through plays rather than running through your stuff.

"So minutes aren’t a factor right now, as long as we keep getting wins. Everybody knows the next game will be better, whether it’s guys coming off the bench, whether it’s the starting unit. So the minutes can fluctuate throughout the series. I don’t think we’re worried about the minutes."