Knicks not willing to attach first-rounders to trade Julius Randle
The four remaining seasons on Julius Randle’s deal have made teams, even ones who believe last season wasn’t representative of who he is, hesitant about acquiring him. The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send him elsewhere.
Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic
