Knicks have no interest in trading RJ Barrett

However, people in touch with the Knicks prior to the draft said the club was wary of trading the combination of picks and players that it would take to land a player like Mitchell. The thinking, according to people in touch with the club at the time, was that there wouldn’t be enough left on the roster to field a contending team. I don’t know definitively if the club’s thinking as changed since we noted this earlier in July. But I don’t believe that it has. For example: People in touch with the club recently said New York has had no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal.

Source: SportsNet New York

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

