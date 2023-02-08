Knicks, Nets trade deadline notes including latest on OG Anunoby

Jan 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) reacts after making a basket during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

A few notes as the Knicks and Nets approach the NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. on Thursday

Plenty of teams are still interested in trading for OG Anunoby. The Knicks are one of them.

It will take a significant amount of picks/players to get Anunoby from the Raptors. The Knicks, as SNY reported, told Toronto earlier in the season that they would be comfortable sending three first-round picks out for Anunoby. Members of the organization remain interested in the 25-year-old as of late Tuesday night.

Any team that acquires Anunoby will do so knowing that he can test free agency in 2024 (Anunoby has a player option in 2024 and it would be surprising if he didn’t exercise it). So teams would presumably have some assurances that he’d re-sign next summer before trading for him.

If the Knicks landed Anunoby, it’s fair to assume that he’d bump someone in the starting lineup. The most logical move would be sliding RJ Barrett to shooting guard.

In that scenario, Quentin Grimes would move to the bench.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Knicks are among many teams with interest in Anunoby and it remains unclear if Toronto will move him.

WHAT ABOUT BEASLEY AND VANDERBILT?

The Knicks have done some homework on Jazz players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. HoopsHype reported that Beasley, Vanderbilt and Obi Toppin were discussed in trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz.

The Jazz have interest in Toppin. But the Knicks’ interest in Beasley and Vanderbilt is less clear.

What we know: the interest in both players isn’t unanimous. There is a small group on the basketball side who see both players as a fit. But others aren’t sure about the fit for either player with the current roster. Things can change by the hour at this time of year. But there was pessimism that a deal for either player would come to fruition as of late Tuesday night.

Oct 7, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (0) looks to drive past Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

REDDISH INTEREST

As noted on The Putback, the Pistons and Nuggets have registered interest in Cam Reddish recently. The Knicks will look to move Reddish between now and Thursday afternoon. As we noted in our mailbag last week, Reddish’s side expects him to be traded by the deadline and has no interest in the Duke product continuing to collect DNPs after the deadline if he is not traded.

Story continues

RAPS HIGH ON CLAXTON

The Raptors and Nets have discussed potential trades as recently as Monday. They will probably continue to touch base ahead of the deadline. Something worth noting: some members of the Raptors have been adamant that Nic Claxton be included in any significant trade with the Nets.

Claxton, obviously, has been a key part of the Nets’ success this season. The club presumably views him as an important part of the future. The Raptors don’t have to trade a player like Anunoby or Pascal Siakam, so they would seem to have the upper hand in most trade talks involving those players. Fred Van Vleet is a pending free agent. So the Raptors presumably have less leverage in trade talks on Van Vleet.

One factor that had slowed trade talks as of late Tuesday night? Kevin Durant’s uncertain status with the Nets.

Several teams said talks had been impacted by Durant because many teams are waiting to see if the All-Star will be available via trade at the deadline. So teams are holding off on any big moves until they get clarity on Durant.