Knicks nearing trade with Pistons for PG Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose slices through defenders on way to the basket in Pistons white uniform

Looks like the Knicks are close to bringing Derrick Rose back to The Garden, nearing a trade with the Pistons that sends Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation to Detroit, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed on Sunday.

Begley added that the Pistons were interested in Kevin Knox, but New York was hesitant to give him up in the deal. While the draft compensation has yet to be disclosed, the Knicks weren't open to dealing any first-round picks away as of yesterday. Detroit, though, wasn't interested in a deal that had just Smith.

Frank Ntilikina was also a player discussed with the Pistons, per SNY sources.



The Knicks have a crowded backcourt with Elfrid Payton, Immanuel Quickley, Austin Rivers and Ntilikina, but sources told Begley that the reasoning behind a Rose trade would be to win games. New York is currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. It will be interesting to see how Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau works his lineup.

Rose has long been a favorite of Thibodeau, who had him with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves as well. He was a three-time All-Star under Thibs in Chicago as well.

Rose played a single season with the Knicks in 2016, where he averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebound per game. Fans may also remember when Rose went AWOL during the season, though he eventually returned.



As for Smith Jr., he requested to move to the G League after not being featured in all but three games this season. Smith may see his playing time change in Detroit. He’s scored just nine points on 10 shots with three assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Smith was acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade during the 2018-19 season with the Dallas Mavericks.