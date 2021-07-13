Knicks are 'most aggressive trade suitor' for Collin Sexton: report

Collin Sexton Cavaliers reacts near midcourt 2021

The Knicks are the "most aggressive trade suitor" for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sexton is set to enter the final season of his rookie deal in 2021-22, which pays him $4.99 million.

The Cavs also have the option of giving Sexton a five-year, $168 million extension that would run from 2022 through 2026.

Sexton, 22, averaged a career-high 24.3 points and 4.4 assists while shooting just over 47 percent from the field in 60 games this season for Cleveland.

Per SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, if the Knicks don't go after a true ball-dominant guard this summer, some of their options on the restricted free agent market include Devonte' Graham, Lonzo Ball, and Kendrick Nunn.



According to Begley, as recently as late in the regular season, there was no consensus on Ball among Knicks decision-makers.

As far as the Knicks' in-house guards, they have big decisions to make when it comes to Derrick Rose and Frank Ntilikina.