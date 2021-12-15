Knicks' Mitchell Robinson posts cryptic Instagram story: 'Literally running for cardio'

Mitchell Robinson shrugs blue jersey looks confused

Mitchell Robinson appeared to throw some shade toward his own team following Tuesday's 106-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Late Tuesday night, Robinson posted the following on his Instagram story:



Robinson played a season-low 14 minutes on Tuesday night, and scored just two points and grabbed just two rebounds.

Robinson's minutes have decreased of late, but even he admitted his conditioning was not where it should be.

"Sitting out eight months and just jumping straight into the fry, it takes time..." Robinson told reporters at last Tuesday's shootaround in San Antonio. "I wish I could just jump right back into it and be who I was before the injuries and stuff happened. Basically, just gonna work and get back to myself...



"I just get tired real quick. I run for about six, seven minutes, and boom, I'm gassed," he said. "So it's something I need to work on real bad."

In his first eight games of the season, he was on the floor for 29.5 minutes a game, despite returning from that fractured foot. That would have been a career-high, but since then, he is averaging less than 21.5 minutes per contest.

It's unclear at who this jab is aimed toward directly, but it sure seems he's not happy with his role as of late.