Knicks' Mitchell Robinson dealing with significant discomfort in left ankle

Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Knicks-Sixers series on Sunday. But as of late Saturday night, there was pessimism about Robinson’s ability to play effectively with the ankle sprain.

Robinson will warm up on Sunday before a final decision is made.

If he plays, Robinson will be doing so through significant discomfort in his sprained left ankle, per people familiar with the matter.

Robinson sprained his ankle in the first half of the Sixers’ Game 3 win over the Knicks. He was unavailable in the second half.

The specific play in which Robinson’s injured his ankle is unclear. Joel Embiid pulled him down out of the air by his right leg/ankle in the first quarter, a play that resulted in a Flagrant 1 for Embiid. The play seemed to meet the definition of a Flagrant 2 foul, which is defined as unnecessary and excessive contact with an opponent.

Embiid went on to score 50 points in the Sixers’ win.

Robinson’s injury is in the same area that required orthoscopic surgery earlier this season. Robinson missed roughly four months following surgery and had just been returning to form.

If Robinson can’t play, the Knicks will likely turn to Precious Achuiwa and possibly Jericho Sims to help defend Embiid.

Donte DiVincenzo said on Saturday that Robinson was doing everything possible to play in Game 4.

“First and foremost, I hope we have Mitch. I expect Mitch to play,” the Knicks shooting guard said after Saturday’s practice. “But if he doesn't, it’s been like that all year. You have Precious, you have Jericho, those guys have been ready all season long.

“So, you know, it's the next man up mentality and we've earned the two seed with Mitch missing 50 plus games. So I expect him to play. I hope he plays and if he doesn't, we know the next man up.”

HORNETS BUZZING AROUND BROCK

The Hornets expressed significant interest in hiring Brock Aller to Jeff Peterson’s new front office, SNY has learned. Aller, the Knicks’ Vice President of Basketball and Strategic Planning, was Leon Rose’s first significant hire after he took over as team president in 2020.

Aller has been instrumental salary cap strategy, general strategy and contract structure for New York. The Knicks, under Aller, have signed several players to contracts that descend in value year over year. These deals are generally viewed as team-friendly because they provide cap space/flexibility as the contract ages.

Charlotte had contact with Aller about a position, sources say. Based on everything that’s happened over the past four years, I’d assume New York would do what it had to retain Aller.