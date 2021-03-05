2020-21 Knicks midseason grades for entire team and Tom Thibodeau

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Tom Thibodeau treated image

The Knicks enter the midpoint of this 2020-21 NBA season far exceeding expectations, with a record above .500 that puts them at the very least in playoff consideration.

This break serves as a good opportunity for teams to reflect on what’s worked and what hasn’t to prep for the half remaining.

Here are midseason grades for this year’s Knickerbockers, starting with their newest All-Star and biggest boon to their season...

Any time you go from trade bait to All-Star in one (prolonged) offseason and carry your team to the playoffs with consistent play on both ends, it’s hard to argue for anything but a perfect score. Randle’s been the focal point of this Knicks team’s success, with no downsides to report on.

Grade: A+



RJ Barrett

Barrett shook off a shaky start to the season, blossoming into New York’s second-leading scorer while building on the rest of his game as well. Some areas still need some work, namely his consistency, but overall lots to be happy about with RJ’s sophomore year.

Grade: B+

Mitchell Robinson

We haven’t seen Robinson since his injury against the Wizards weeks ago, but prior to that he was anchoring this elite defense nightly, never fouling out and finishing as a lob threat inside. Like Barrett, he’s made nice strides and contributed greatly, but Knicks fans can’t wait to see more.

Grade: B+

Reggie Bullock

Bullock has done all the Knicks have asked of him, and is developing a nice two-man game with Randle in their second season together. Bullock’s not a young guy anymore, so expecting big changes to his game is folly. But as long as he’s making 38 percent of his threes and defending, you can’t ask for much more.

Grade: B

Elfrid Payton

Ditto for Payton, who’s come in and performed much like last season. He’s not exactly the starting point guard the Knicks need, but he’s played to expectations and provided scoring at times that New York has needed desperately.

Grade: B

Derrick Rose

The sample size is small, but Rose gets huge marks for his play since joining New York once again. The Knicks are 8-4 since his arrival, in large part thanks to his shooting, creation and defense.

Story continues

Grade: A

Immanuel Quickley

Quickley surprisingly emerged as a Rookie of the Year candidate and serious contributor given his draft position and some of the question marks surrounding his game. Perhaps for that alone he deserves an A+, but with his two-point efficiency and playmaking falling off from those early-season stretches, we’ll leave him some room to improve for the second half.

Grade: A-



Alec Burks

Like some of his fellow veterans, Burks was brought in to do a job and has done it well. Bonus points for the sporadic 20-point outburst that this Knicks offense can use whenever it can, but so long as he’s defending, creating, and shooting 40 percent from three, no complaints.

Grade: B+

Nerlens Noel

Noel would have been graded similarly to his veteran counterparts had Robinson not went down. With how well Noel has taken over that starting role, it’s easy to overlook some of the more frustrating parts of his game. This was one of the best value signings of the offseason.

Grade: A-

Obi Toppin

Toppin has been underwhelming, to say the least. If he wasn’t labeled one of the more NBA-ready prospects at 23 years old and given minutes he hasn’t earned, he’d get the developing prospect “wait and see” treatment. Unfortunately through 30 games, we’re still waiting.

Grade: C

Taj Gibson

Gibson played a dependable starting center last season and is playing a dependable backup center this year. Never ebbs or flows any which way, just comes in, defends, screens and finishes to his abilities. Glad he’s back.

Grade: B

Austin Rivers

Rivers has been in and out of the rotation, first due to injury and now due to play. His first few games looked promising, but ever since, his scoring, decision-making and defense have been poor. He’s sure to get another chance at some point, though.

Grade: C

Kevin Knox

Despite Rivers not playing up-to-snuff, Knox lost rotation minutes to him and didn’t get them back once he was benched. The third-year forward has definitely improved, and looks deadly out of the corners, but the Knicks' coaching staff clearly wants more, and you can’t blame them.

Grade: B-

Frank Ntilikina

Ntilikina is in the same boat as Knox, but gets the edge due to his recent play that may have earned him some rotation minutes. His jumper and defense look great, though we’ve seen just a taste of it. The French Prince could easily end up a letter grade up or down a month from now.

Grade: B

Theo Pinson

If you know, you know.

Grade: A+

Tom Thibodeau

The only person outside of Randle that people can point to as the number one reason behind this Knicks turnaround. Thibs doesn’t get an A+ because of his weirder decisions like not resting Randle late in 20-point games or some of his rotational choices, but the man has delivered Knicks fans a first half of winning basketball, which they won’t soon forget.

Grade: A