Knicks Mailbag: Will New York make or trade its NBA Draft picks?

SNY's Ian Begley will be responding to and breaking down answers to Knicks questions from readers. Here's the latest...

Hey Ian, do you think the Knicks would use at least 1 of their draft picks this offseason to get a young prospect or do you think they’ll end up trading all 3 picks (if you had to guess)? - @KNYT_Hoops

Previously, I would have said I'd be shocked if the Knicks actually use all 3 of their draft picks, but I'm starting to think it's possible they do draft 3 players. What is your sense of the likeliest way they'll use the picks? - @NolanPReynolds

Thanks for the questions, fellas. The 2024 NBA Draft is still three weeks away. So it’s hard to nail down anything with certainty at this point.

If I had to guess, the Knicks make at least one of their three picks this year. They own No. 24 and No. 25 in the first round and No. 38 in the second.

ESPN and Yahoo have reported that the Knicks are looking to trade their first-round picks. This makes sense, given the organization's recent history and the current state of the franchise.

New York, as we all know, will be aggressive in trade pursuits this offseason. If the Knicks have the chance to add a top player who fits the roster, they will go after that player vigorously.

The Knicks took that approach in the 2022 offseason with Donovan Mitchell. I expect them to do so again if the right opportunity is there.

In this scenario, they would use their draft capital in potential trades. They can deal as many as eight first-round picks at the moment. So it makes sense that New York would be open to moving their picks. The Knicks also have a history of trading their picks on draft night under team president Leon Rose.

But I don’t get the sense that they are fully committed to moving their 2024 picks.

In some of New York’s recent draft meetings, discussions have been centered on finding players in the draft who can fill a void.

In the aftermath of their Game 7 loss to the Pacers, there has been internal concern over the Knicks’ roster depth in the postseason (particularly against Indiana). So in some of these recent draft meetings, the focus has been on finding players who can bolster the back end of the roster.

Could the Knicks be preparing for multiple scenarios on draft night? Absolutely. NBA front offices are responsible for prepping for all possibilities in an offseason. So the Knicks are probably talking through the possibilities of making their picks while also looking into potential trade opportunities.

But it’s worth noting that the takeaway among some in these recent meetings is that the Knicks will add talent via the 2024 draft.