Knicks Mailbag: A team to watch in Evan Fournier trade talks

Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA;New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

SNY's Ian Begley will be responding to and breaking down answers to Knicks questions from readers. Here's the latest...

@9Phantom6: Good morning Ian, besides the 3 team deal for Fournier previously reported, has any other team gotten involved in a possible Fournier deal?



Morning, Phantom. I have heard that a few teams – teams that seem like they could make the playoffs – have had interest in acquiring Evan Fournier. One other team that I am keeping an eye on is San Antonio. The Spurs are among those teams who have had interest in acquiring Fournier via trade. Unless they have changed course recently, the Knicks have been against attaching any additional draft compensation in a Fournier trade.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

At the start of the offseason, the Spurs had enough cap space available to absorb Fournier’s contract ($18.9 million for 2023-24 and a team option next season). They no longer have the requisite space to absorb the deal. So San Antonio would have to send back salary to satisfy trade rules in a Fournier acquisition.

Something else worth noting on Fournier and the Spurs: Fournier and Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama share a home country (France) and an agent (Bouna Ndiaye).

@Kameel888: Hey @IanBegley, any word on Quickleys desire to remain in New York, granted the team offers the extension? I would assume if he were to resign, his contract would be one of the most desirable to opposing teams in a star trade. Thanks Ian, keep up the great work!



I don’t have any insight on Immanuel Quickley’s desire to stay in New York. During the season, I was told that both the Knicks and Quickley were in a good place. I would assume that is still the case. I am sure that New York will make Quickley a strong offer on an extension. And I agree with your premise about trades: If Quickley signs an extension, he would absolutely be desirable to any team looking to make a trade with the Knicks. I think that is the case with or without an extension. Quickely took a major step forward last season and is viewed by several other teams as a top young guard in the league. So I assume any team that talks about potential trades with the Knicks will ask about Quickley. In the scenario discussed above, Quickley would be under contract for multiple years. So a team that trades for him wouldn’t have to worry about losing him in free agency.



A few quick hitters:

@Kivi015: Will Quentin Grimes have an expanded role next season?

I’m not sure. It depends, in part, on roles for Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. If they have significant roles in terms of touches and shots, will there be enough shots left over for Grimes to expand his role? That is something to monitor early in the season, in my opinion.



@Kameel888: Hey Ian, would it be far-fetched to think that Donovan Mitchell is still an option down the road? Hypothetically speaking if he does not sign the extension with Cleveland.

It’s so far down the road that it’s impossible to know anything concrete about the situation. But based on what happened last summer, I don’t think the idea is far-fetched.

Advertisement

Mitchell will be eligible for a contract extension with Cleveland, but I’d be surprised if he signed it; it makes more sense financially to forego the extension.

Once a player like Mitchell gets near the end of his contract, anything is possible. But I wonder if the Knicks will wait another season to make their big trade. Can they afford to wait on the small possibility of landing a player in Mitchell’s situation? It’s risky.

If you are a Knicks fan and you want Mitchell, I think the key here is how Cleveland plays in the next two seasons. If they compete for Finals trips, it’s logical to assume Mitchell is much more likely to stay in Cleveland.



@downbadnykfan: Would the Knicks have any interest in pursuing Rudy Gay if he were to be waived?

I can’t see it. I think the Knicks will stick with the rotation players currently on the roster rather than signing another free agent.



@AndrewA59778512: Hello Ian, have you heard any new trades for players that the Knicks are at least interested in or is it the same players i.e. OG Anunoby or Zach Lavine?

I don’t know if the Knicks were ever strongly interested in LaVine this offseason. I do think Anunoby will continue to be on their radar. He can be a free agent next summer. It will be interesting to see if Toronto entertains the idea of trading him during the coming season. As of earlier this month, Toronto was not taking any calls on Anunoby, per a team in touch with the Raptors.



@hohu78234: Who will win a championship first, Mets, Jets, or the Knicks? I just want to see each team win a championship before I die. Is that too much to ask for?

My guess would be Mets first. I hope all three win one for you. Fans of these teams are incredibly loyal and passionate. They deserve to see a winner.