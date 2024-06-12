Knicks Mailbag: Club in a 'good place' to retain both OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein?

SNY's Ian Begley will be responding to Knicks questions from readers. Here's the latest...

Realistic offseason for the Knicks would be re-sign OG & I - Hart , cash in some picks and add around the periphery? - @MikeRee60259113

How content do you think the Knicks will be running back the current squad if a clear star is not available to trade for? - orlmusic56

Thanks for the questions, Mike and E. Anthony. I grouped these two together because they both address the idea of New York re-signing OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein.

To directly answer E. Anthony, I think the Knicks would be fairly content to run it back in 2024-25. This year’s team, if healthy, had a strong chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals. Even with all of their injuries, the Knicks still probably should have reached the ECF. So, it’s easy to see the merits of bringing the current roster back for another run next season.

But whether it’s this offseason or further down the line, the Knicks will be aggressive if an opportunity to significantly improve the roster arises.

With regards to running it back, the Knicks obviously want to bring back both Anunoby and Hartenstein.

Anunoby has a player option for 2024-25 that he is highly likely to decline to become a free agent this offseason.

The Knicks can ink Anunoby to a max deal of five years and $245 million in free agency, as Yossi Gozlan explains in his excellent breakdown here.

New York will almost certainly have competition for Anunoby. As previously reported, members of the Philadelphia 76ers have seen Anunoby as a potential offseason target.

New York will also have strong competition for Hartenstein.

Due to salary cap rules, the Knicks can offer Hartenstein a contract starting at roughly $16 million dollars next season. The Knicks’ offer can be for as much as $72.5 million over four years.

Teams with significant cap space can offer Hartenstein much more than $16 million for next season. The 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets all project to have sizable cap space this summer.

One thing worth noting on both Anunoby and Hartenstein: The Knicks obviously know that both players will garner strong interest from opposing teams. But even factoring that in, members of the organization felt earlier in the offseason that they were in a good place on both Anunoby and Hartenstein as both players approach their free agencies. That’s according to people in touch with the team after their season ended in a second round loss to Indiana.