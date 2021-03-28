Mitchell Robinson's injury might change Knicks' plans regarding Andre Drummond

Mitch Robinson tying up Andre Drummond

Prior to Saturday’s game against Milwaukee, the Knicks’ interest in signing Andre Drummond had cooled, per sources.



SNY's Ian Begley previously described the Knicks' pursuit as "lukewarm," because of how well guys like Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel, and Taj Gibson have played.



Robinson's 8.4 rebounds entering Saturday were career-high - he also just racked up 16 points and 12 boards along with three blocks on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards. The Knicks want to continue to evaluate Robinson, who turns 23 on Thursday,



But when Robinson suffered a foot fracture on Saturday, the Knicks may have changed their thinking on Drummond.

Drummond, per ESPN, was leaning heavily toward signing with the Lakers as of Saturday night. But the big man hadn’t made a decision yet.

As SNY reported earlier this week, there was support for signing Drummond among a small number of prominent voices in the Knick organization. But many other evaluators/decision-makers didn’t see Drummond as a strong fit.

It will be interesting to see how things progress in the wake of Robinson’s injury.

The Knicks have available cap space and can offer Drummond a four-year, $64 million deal – more money than any other suitor can offer. New York has an open roster spot and has also had John Henson and Norvelle Pelle on its radar.

There’s a possibility the club looks at Gorgui Dieng, who was recently waived by Memphis. Dieng played for Thibodeau in Minnesota.

No matter which way they go, the Knicks will again rely heavily on Noel in Robinson’s absence. Noel filled in remarkably well for Robinson when he was recovering from a fractured right hand – he averaged 2.1 blocks per game.



Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.8 rebounds per game, although his 47.4 field goal percentage is the lowest of his career. The Knicks went 9-6 while Robinson was out with his hand injury.