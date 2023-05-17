Knicks lose out on Mavericks' first-round pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Mar 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks with New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks can’t find any luck on Lottery Night.

The Dallas Mavericks finished with the 10th pick on Tuesday night, so the club will keep its 2023 first-round pick.

New York would have received Dallas’ first-rounder if the pick fell outside of the top 10.

Dallas entered the draft lottery with a 65.9 percent chance of staying at 10 and a 79.8 percent overall chance of keeping the pick.

The Mavericks intentionally lost the final two games of their season to finish with the 10th-worst record in the league. This ensured that they would miss the play-in tournament and have a strong chance to keep their 2023 first-rounder.

The NBA fined the organization $750,000 for doing so.

The Knicks now own Dallas’ 2024 first-round pick if it falls outside of the top 10. The pick was acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Tuesday was yet another rough Lottery Night for the Knicks. They haven’t moved up in the draft lottery since 1985, when they won the No. 1 and selected Patrick Ewing.

In their 18 ensuing lotteries, the Knicks either fell back or stayed in their projected spot.

Things didn’t work out for New York on Tuesday, but the club still has significant future draft capital.

The Knicks own their own first-round picks and have four future first-round picks via trade.

1. Dallas 2024 first-round pick: the Mavericks will send the Knicks this pick if it falls outside of the top 10. If it falls within the top 10, the Mavericks will send the Knicks their 2025 first-round pick. The 2025 pick is also top-10 protected. So if that picks falls within the top 10, the Mavs will send the Knicks their 2025 second-round pick.

2. Wizards 2024 first-rounder: This pick was acquired in a 2022 draft night trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks will get the Wizards’ first-rounder in 2024 if it falls outside of No. 1 – No. 12. If the pick doesn’t convey in 2024, the Knicks get the pick in 2025 if it falls outside of the top 10; if the pick doesn’t convey in 2025, the Knicks get the pick in 2026 if it falls outside of the top eight; if the pick doesn’t convey in 2026, Washington will send New York its second-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

3. Pistons 2024 first-rounder: This pick was also acquired in a 2022 NBA Draft night trade. The Knicks will get the Pistons’ first-rounder in 2024 if it falls outside of No. 1 to No. 18. If the pick doesn’t convey in 2024, the Knicks get the pick in 2025 if it falls outside of No. 1 – No. 13; if the pick doesn’t convey in 2025, the Knicks get the pick in 2026 if it falls outside No. 1 to No. 11; if the pick doesn’t convey in 2026, the Knicks get the Pistons’ 2027 first-rounder if it falls outside of No. 1 – No. 9. If the first-round pick doesn’t convey in 2027, Detroit will send New York its 2027 second-round pick.

4. Milwaukee 2025 first-rounder: The Knicks will get the Bucks’ 2025 first-round pick if it falls outside of the top four. If it falls within the top four, the Knicks will not receive a pick from the Bucks.