Knicks lose center Mitchell Robinson for 8-10 weeks after ankle surgery

Mitchell Robinson will miss roughly 8-10 weeks after ankle surgery. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks will be without center Mitchell Robinson for at least two months. Robinson will undergo surgery on his left ankle, the team announced Monday.

He's expected to miss 8-10 weeks recovering from the surgery.

Robinson, 25, is averaging a career-low 6.2 points per game this season, but has made up for that with a career-high 10.3 rebounds per game. He's known more for his defensive prowess. Robinson has ranked within the top-20 in defensive rating three times over his six-year career. He ranks 17th in defensive win shares this season.

Robinson sustained the injury during the team's 133-123 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. Robinson initially injured himself in the first half, but was able to briefly return to the game in the third quarter after X-rays came back negative. He did not play in the fourth quarter due to the injury.

After the game, Robinson downplayed the injury, saying he believed the injury was "nothing crazy." Mitchell was sent for further evaluation on his ankle after the game. On Sunday, the Knicks ruled out Robinson for the team's Monday game vs. the Toronto Raptors. Robinson was ruled out due to ankle inflammation.