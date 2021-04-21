  • Oops!
Knicks' longest win streak in seven years sets up unlikely showdown against Hawks

Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
·5 min read
R.J. Barrett hates missing shots and calls himself a perfectionist. He was nearly perfect in the third quarter Tuesday to spark the New York Knicks to another victory that extended their longest winning streak in seven years.

Barrett scored 18 of his team-high 24 points in the third quarter to help the Knicks drop the Charlotte Hornets 109-97. Barrett shot 6-of-7 in the quarter, including 4-of-4 on 3-pointers, as the Knicks erased a six-point halftime deficit and took control of the game for their seventh consecutive win.

"I hate missing," Barrett said. "I hate when things are not perfect, especially if I do everything right and I miss the shot, or I do everything right and then I turn over the ball, or something. I hate when things aren't perfect."

Barrett and the Knicks have been perfect in the win column for almost two weeks now. The seven-game win streak is the longest active streak in the NBA and the Knicks' longest since an eight-game run in March 2014. New York is a season-high five games over .500 at 32-27 and has climbed to fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks are right on the heels of fourth place, too, just a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks, who have won nine of 11 for a hot streak of their own. All of it sets up an unlikely East showdown Wednesday when the Hawks visit Madison Square Garden.

"The important thing for us is not to get lost," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "You start thinking about down the road, the playoffs, win streaks, and you lose focus on getting ready for Atlanta. That's where our focus has to be.

"We just go day-by-day, step-by-step, and if we're taking care of all the things we need to take care of, then all of the other stuff will take care of itself. And it's easy to get knocked off course. You can't do that. Your focus and your concentration are everything. That's what gives you your intensity."

With 13 games left in the regular season, the Knicks are in line for their first playoff appearance since 2013. Barring a collapse, the only question is if they can maintain a top-six spot and avoid the new play-in tournament. In either case, excitement is growing for the imminent return of postseason basketball at MSG.

Here are four more things to know today in the NBA:

PG steps up without Kawhi

Paul George scored 33 points and calmly hit the go-ahead free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 113-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Clippers were without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, who has missed four of the last five games with right foot soreness. George has shouldered the offensive load in Leonard's absence, scoring at least 32 points in six of the last seven games.

"He's been carrying us," said Clippers coach Ty Lue said. "He's really stepped up by making his teammates better but also scoring the basketball. He's just doing everything. It was a complete game tonight and we needed every bit of it."

Harden 'back to square one'

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is out indefinitely after a "setback" during his rehab from a strained right hamstring. Harden has missed the last seven games and was progressing well before experiencing the setback Monday during an "on-court rehab session," according to the team. With 14 games left in the regular season, Nets coach Steve Nash said it was uncertain if Harden returns before the playoffs.

"Back to square one," Nash said before Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. "We'll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can. Who knows when that will be."

Rivers joins shorthanded Nuggets

Austin Rivers has a new home with the Denver Nuggets after signing a 10-day contract, the team announced Tuesday. Rivers started the season with the New York Knicks and played 21 games before being traded at the deadline to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who then waived the veteran guard. The 28-year-old brings steady 3-point shooting and ballhandling to a backcourt that lost Jamal Murray to a torn ACL last week. Rivers is expected to be available Wednesday when the Nuggets play the Blazers in Portland.

Game of the night: Suns at Sixers

The Suns' daunting Eastern Conference road trip stops in Philadelphia on Wednesday to face the first-place Sixers. Phoenix began its five-game trip Monday with a one-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks and will finish with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. The Suns have won 15 of 18 and are 1½ games out of first in the West, while the Sixers are trying to hold off the Nets for the top spot in the East.

Follow Matt Eppers on Twitter @meppers_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Knicks' longest win streak in seven years sets up showdown vs. Hawks

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Whittaker dominates Kelvin Gastelum, makes strong case for Adesanya rematch

    On a night when a social media star knocked out a former MMA champion in a ridiculously one-sided fashion, Robert Whittaker reminded the world what a true fighter is all about.

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • As Eastern Conference evolves, will Bucks finally find playoff success?

    The Bucks benefit and not, perception-wise, from familiarity. We shrug as they do their usual thing, but subtle changes in philosophy have them hoping they'll be on the good side of recent rarity.

  • Chelsea to pull out of Super League - BBC report

    Chelsea are set to pull out of the breakaway European Super League in a major blow to the plans for a new competition to rival the Champions League, the BBC reported on Tuesday. The BBC said they "understand that the club owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich are preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the European Super League." The London club were one of six Premier League teams who signed up as founder members of the 12-team Super League on Sunday -- a move that has brought widespread condemnation.

  • Soccer's Super League plan is repulsive. But a version of it could be great

    The Super League as proposed by 12 elite clubs has two major flaws. But there's a solution that undoes them and benefits everyone.

  • Federer confirms French Open participation

    After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris.

  • Nick Foligno hopes to make Leafs debut Thursday vs. Jets

    Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

  • Kevin Durant names Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady to all-time NBA team

    Having spent more than a decade in the NBA, Durant also identified former Rockets star James Harden as one of his top five teammates.

  • Analyzing a potential Cardinals-Dolphins trade in 2021 draft

    With the Dolphins rumored to be looking at trade down scenarios, does it make sense for the Cardinals to move up?

  • If you're wondering why Red Sox hitters wave from second base, here's the answer

    Why do the Red Sox wave to the dugout after making it to second base? Allow John Tomase to explain.

  • Report: Heat concerned about Tyler Herro’s personal life

    Heat guard Tyler Herro played like a star as a rookie in the 2020 playoffs.

  • Top remaining 2021 recruit Jaden Hardy is unlikely to play college basketball

    The top remaining high school basketball recruit in the country is likely to take his talents directly to the professional ranks.

  • Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady trade jabs over Salvador Perez-Brett Phillips Super Bowl LV bet

    A friendly bet between former Royals teammates had Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady trading jabs on Twitter.

  • Soccer-UEFA threaten to ban breakaway clubs from all competitions

    European soccer's governing body UEFA has warned clubs linked to a breakaway Super League that they face being banned from domestic and international competitions if they set up a rival to the Champions League. In a joint statement https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/0268-12121411400e-7897186e699a-1000--statement-by-uefa-english-fa-rfef-figc-premier-league-laliga-le with Spanish, English and Italian leagues and federations, UEFA said it will consider "all measures", including the courts and bans from domestic leagues, in opposition to plans for a breakaway competition. UEFA said it had learnt that clubs from those countries "may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League".

  • Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 3-1 win over Braves, including an impressive night from the pitching staff

    The Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

  • UCLA star Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins' run to the Final Four, is entering his name in the NBA draft but not hiring an agent. The sophomore guard announced his decision Tuesday on social media, leaving open the possibility of returning to Westwood. The Bruins lost to then-undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals in their first Final Four appearance since 2008.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • Report: At least two of the women suing Deshaun Watson have agreed to meet with the NFL

    The game of public-opinion ping pong continues between the lawyers representing the opposing sides of the Deshaun Watson controversy. On the same day that Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, took an ultra-aggressive position in officially responding to the 22 lawsuits and in making a public statement confirming that, yes, Watson and Harding believe all of the [more]

  • Logan Paul warns everyone about brother Jake’s boxing: ‘He’s not the YouTube kid anymore’

    Fellow YouTube star Logan Paul thinks it would be wise for everyone to take notice of what his younger brother is doing inside the ring.

  • MLB roundup: Indians' Shane Bieber piles up Ks, beats Reds

    Shane Bieber tossed eight innings and became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season as the Cleveland Indians snapped the Cincinnati Reds' seven-game home winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Sunday. Looking to help the Indians avoid being swept, Bieber (2-1) allowed three runs, six hits and fanned a season-high 13 while walking two. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Bieber is the first major leaguer since the mound was placed at its current distance in 1893 to strike out at least 10 in his first four starts.