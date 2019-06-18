Knicks have listened to offers to trade down in NBA Draft

Ian Begley, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Knicks have a workout scheduled with Vanderbilt's Darius Garland on Wednesday, the day before the NBA Draft, league sources confirm to SNY.

Garland is one of the top point guards in the draft but is projected outside of the top three picks. ESPN, which first reported Garland's workout, says that he is in serious consideration for New York with the third pick.

It's worth noting, though, that the Knicks have worked out other prospects who will likely fall outside of the top three, including Duke's Cam Reddish and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver. They have also met with the projected No. 2 pick Ja Morant.

But based on what I've heard from people on all sides of the equation, I don't think New York passes on either Morant or RJ Barrett if one of the two players is available at their pick.

The Knicks have listened to offers to trade down in the draft and it's logical to expect them to continue to listen to those offers until they make a selection on Thursday night.

I believe that's why they're taking a look at players like Garland and Reddish. If they are blown away by a trade offer, they need to have done their homework on their options for players who are projected below the No. 3 pick.

Regarding Garland, he played just five games at Vanderbilt last season due to a torn meniscus. In those contests, though, Garland was a leader for the Commodores, averaging 16.2 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. He was also 11-for-23 (47.8 percent) from beyond the arc.