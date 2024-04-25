Knicks legend Stephon Marbury: Jalen Brunson ‘should be in MVP talk’

Jalen Brunson was spectacular during his second season with the Knicks.

After a breakout first campaign in the Big Apple, the superstar point guard took his game to an even higher level, as he was selected to his first career All-Star Game and participated in the Three-Point Contest.

Brunson was a four-time Player of the Week and one-time Player of the Month while averaging a career-high 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

The 27-year-old set a new career-high with 61 points back in March against the Spurs, he cracked the 50-point mark twice, and he finished second in the NBA with ten games scoring 40+ points.

Most importantly, though, he was spectacular down the stretch when the Knicks were without key starters Julius Randle and OG Anunoby to help them secure a 50-win campaign and the second-seed in the Eastern Conference.

That’s exactly why former Knicks star point guard Stephon Marbury feels Brunson belongs square in the conversation for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

“He should be in the MVP talk,” Marbury said on Carmelo Anthony's podcast 7PMinBrooklyn. “He’s got the right mind frame as far as doing what’s needed to push my team forward. And not only is he pushing his team forward, but he’s pushing them forward playing the way he plays, which is the right way.

“They’re winning and he has his teammates gathering around him doing it even with [Julius] Randle out, that is MVP-style stuff. To be a part of that right now, that’s something I want to be a part of, the Knicks are my team.”

Marbury’s team currently holds a commanding 2-0 series lead in their first-round matchup with Joel Embiid and the 76ers after back-to-back victories at Madison Square Garden.

Philadelphia's done well to limit Brunson thus far, holding the MVP candidate under the 25-point mark in each of the first two games of the series on an uncharacteristic 28 percent shooting from the field.

He’ll look to rebound on the road in Game 3 on Thursday night.